Pep Guardiola takes responsibility for young talent leaving for Chelsea

Football news Today, 05:34
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Pep Guardiola takes responsibility for young talent leaving for Chelsea Photo: Chelsea website/Author unknown

Cole Palmer unexpectedly moved to Chelsea for £42.5 million at the beginning of this season and has showcased excellent performances during his time at Stamford Bridge. In 28 matches, he has recorded 21 goal involvements and earned a call-up to the England national team.

Ahead of the upcoming match against Chelsea, Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, took responsibility for the departure of the young talent and explained the reasons behind the decision to let him go.

"After two or three seasons, he wanted more playing time than he had last season. I completely understood that. If Palmer had the time that I gave Phil [Foden] from the beginning, Cole Palmer would be here; I wouldn't have allowed him to be sold. It's my responsibility. Why? Because of Bernardo [Silva], Riyad [Mahrez], Phil. At that moment, I chose the others. We always want young players to stay, and that's normal. It's also normal when players want to change clubs."

Recall that the match between Manchester City and Chelsea will take place today at 18:30 Central European Time.

