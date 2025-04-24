Pedri named La Liga's player of the month

Barcelona is having an impressive season and continues to lead La Liga, with one of its players receiving an important award.

Details: La Liga has officially recognized Barcelona's central midfielder Pedri as the best player of April.

Pedri topped the voting over Atletico Madrid's forward Julian Alvarez, Valencia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Mallorca's central midfielder Sergi Darder, and Espanyol's forward Javi Puado.

Reminder: The best manager of April was previously awarded to Espanyol's head coach Manolo Gonzalez.