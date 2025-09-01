"Parting ways with the coach after just two league matches is an unprecedented case." - Ten Hag comments on his dismissal

The Dutch specialist was caught off guard.

Details: The 55-year-old Dutch manager Erik ten Hag commented on his unexpected dismissal from Bayer Leverkusen after just three matches in charge:

"The decision by Bayer’s management to relieve me of my duties this morning came as a complete surprise. Parting ways with a coach after only two league matches is truly unprecedented.

This summer, the team lost key players who had brought success in the past. Building a new, cohesive squad is a complex process that requires time and trust. The new manager deserves a chance to implement his vision, set standards, shape the team, and leave his mark on the style of play.

I approached this job with total conviction and energy, but unfortunately, the management was not ready to give me the necessary time and trust, which I deeply regret. I believe our relationship was never truly built on mutual trust. Throughout my career, every season I completed brought success. The clubs that placed their trust in me were rewarded with trophies.

I would like to thank the Bayer fans for their warmth and passion. I wish the team and staff every success for the rest of the season," ten Hag said in his statement.