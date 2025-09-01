"Parting ways with the coach after just two league matches is an unprecedented case." - Ten Hag comments on his dismissal
The Dutch specialist was caught off guard.
Details: The 55-year-old Dutch manager Erik ten Hag commented on his unexpected dismissal from Bayer Leverkusen after just three matches in charge:
"The decision by Bayer’s management to relieve me of my duties this morning came as a complete surprise. Parting ways with a coach after only two league matches is truly unprecedented.
This summer, the team lost key players who had brought success in the past. Building a new, cohesive squad is a complex process that requires time and trust. The new manager deserves a chance to implement his vision, set standards, shape the team, and leave his mark on the style of play.
I approached this job with total conviction and energy, but unfortunately, the management was not ready to give me the necessary time and trust, which I deeply regret. I believe our relationship was never truly built on mutual trust. Throughout my career, every season I completed brought success. The clubs that placed their trust in me were rewarded with trophies.
I would like to thank the Bayer fans for their warmth and passion. I wish the team and staff every success for the rest of the season," ten Hag said in his statement.
In the three official matches under ten Hag’s leadership, the Werkself beat Grossaspach 4-0 in the German Cup, but lost 1-2 to Hoffenheim and drew 3-3 with Werder in the first two rounds of the Bundesliga.
