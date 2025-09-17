Partey pleads not guilty in rape case

Hearings will continue.

After Villarreal’s Champions League defeat to Tottenham, midfielder Thomas Partey did not head to training but instead… to court.

Details: According to RTE, the 32-year-old Ghanaian appeared today before a London court, which is considering a case in which Partey faces five counts of rape involving two alleged victims, along with one charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The Ghanaian himself pleaded not guilty to the crimes allegedly committed during his time at Arsenal. His trial will be overseen by a High Court judge on November 2, 2026, in the same court. The conditions remain in effect: Partey is prohibited from contacting the three women and must notify police of any change of address or international travel.

Background: During the match for Villarreal, the club the Ghanaian now represents, Tottenham fans gave Partey a “warm” welcome.