Paolo Maldini's son retired at 27

Paolo Maldini's son retired at 27

Football news Today, 08:00
Yasmine Green
Paolo Maldini's son retired at 27 Paolo Maldini's son retired at 27

27-year-old Christian Maldini unexpectedly decided to give up professional football.

The experienced football player publicly announced that he had retired from playing.

The eldest son of Milan legend Paolo Maldini admitted that he is going to switch to working as an agent and will join the company of the famous Italian agent Beppe Riso.

Let us remember that Christian Maldini began his career with the Milan academy, for which he played from 2004 to 2016.

After graduating from the academy, he played professional football as a central defender for Reggiana, Hamrun Spartans, Pro Sesto, Pro Piacenza, Fano and Lecco.

It is interesting that the youngest son of Paolo Maldini, Daniel Maldini, became a player at Empoli last summer, and before that he represented another Italian club, Spezia.

Let us note that Paolo Maldini is a legend not only of Italian, but also of world football. He spent his entire career at Milan and is one of the most outstanding footballers in the history of the team.

