Palmeiras bus was attacked by enemy fans before the Brazilian Super Cup match

Today, a match for the Brazilian Super Cup is scheduled, where Palmeiras will face São Paulo. The encounter will take place at the Mineirão stadium in the Pampulha district of Belo Horizonte.

However, a day before the match, an unpleasant incident occurred as the bus carrying Palmeiras staff fell victim to an attack by fans of the opposing team, who shattered the vehicle's window.

According to reports from the Brazilian press, several São Paulo supporters were waiting for their team's arrival at the match venue when two Palmeiras buses passed by. The fans began hurling insults and various objects in their direction.

One of these objects was a bottle that shattered a window of one of the buses, prompting authorities to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Subsequently, a São Paulo fan was arrested.

Palmeiras has already expressed regret about this episode in a statement on social media, expressing relief that no one was harmed.

"Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras regrets the attack on one of the buses that transported the club's delegation to the hotel in Belo Horizonte, the city where this Sunday the final of the Brazilian Super Cup will take place. One of the thrown objects broke a window. Fortunately, no one was injured. We filed a police report on Saturday evening, and we hope that the individual responsible for this act of vandalism, already identified and apprehended by the police, will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. We cannot accept that violence, on the eve of such a grand spectacle with two groups of fans, jeopardizes the success of the event. May Sunday be peaceful both inside and outside the Mineirão!"