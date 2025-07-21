Padel tennis and more: Mbappé shares personal vacation photos

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé is making the most of his vacation following a long and grueling season. He recently took to Instagram to share fresh snapshots from his holiday.

Mbappé posted several photos showing how he's unwinding by the pool and enjoying a lively game of padel tennis. The French forward is still savoring his time off after the season just wrapped up.

As a reminder, Kylian recently attended the farewell ceremony for departing Real Madrid player Lucas Vázquez, which took place in Madrid. Notably, besides Mbappé and the team's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, no other Real Madrid players were present at the event.

During the past season, Kylian Mbappé featured in 59 matches for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring an impressive 44 goals and providing 5 assists. The Frenchman clinched the Golden Boot as the top scorer across all European leagues last season.