Lucas Vázquez eyes a new chapter as Italian giants circle former Real Madrid captain

After officially parting ways with Real Madrid, Lucas Vázquez, who spent 17 years at the Madrid club, is now considering continuing his career outside Spain. The arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold has left the 34-year-old defender without a place in the squad, and he is now open to new offers.

According to Mundo Deportivo, two Italian powerhouses—Juventus and Milan—have both expressed strong interest in the player. In addition to the Italian sides, Turkish club Beşiktaş has also entered the race, viewing the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters, who failed to reach an agreement with the club.

Despite a less-than-stellar 2024/25 season, Vázquez remains highly valued for his experience and versatility. While the player takes a pause to spend time with his family, his name continues to dominate transfer rumors, and a resolution seems only a matter of time.