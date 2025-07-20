Luis Enrique's request. PSG will try to sign Camavinga from Real Madrid

After their defeat in the Club World Cup final, PSG is pushing forward with squad planning for the upcoming season.

Details: According to Defensa Central, the French champions have set their sights on signing Real Madrid's central midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The Madrid club is open to considering a sale of the French midfielder, as he has struggled with frequent injuries and inconsistent form.

However, Camavinga himself is determined to fight for a spot in the starting eleven under new head coach Xabi Alonso. Camavinga's potential departure is further complicated by Jude Bellingham's injury, which will keep him sidelined until November.

PSG's interest in Camavinga is nothing new—the Parisians tried to sign him back when he was playing for his boyhood club Rennes.

Reminder: Previously, PSG officially announced the signing of young goalkeeper Renato Marino from Roma.