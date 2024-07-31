P4P has updated its ranking of the best boxers, regardless of weight class

The Ring magazine has published an updated ranking of the best boxers, regardless of weight category.

Oleksandr Usyk continues to hold the top spot in the overall ranking, continuing to hold the WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight belts. The Japanese Naoya Inoue is in second place, and Terence Crawford rounded out the top three.

The biggest change is that former welterweight champion Errol Spence dropped out of the top ten. Thus, WBC lightweight champion Junto Nakatani moved up to 9th place, and WBC welterweight champion Devin Haney took the 10th position.

Top 10 of the P4P rankings:

Oleksandr Usyk Naoya Inoue Terence Crawford Saul Alvarez Jesse Rodriguez Artur Beterbiev Dmytro Bivol Gervonta Davis Junto Nakatani Devin Haney

WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis has found his next opponent after Vasyl Lomachenko refused to step into the ring against him.