Outstanding in every field! Gianluigi Buffon honored with award for his autobiography
Legendary former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has showcased his literary prowess by penning the autobiography "The Art of Falling," released in 2025. For this book, the Italian was awarded the "Premio Bancarella" at a ceremony in Pontremoli, as reported by Sportowe Fakty.
The former shot-stopper was deeply moved by the warm reception his book received from the literary community. He expressed gratitude to the competition jury, as well as to everyone who supported him throughout his career.
"I've been fortunate to win many trophies during my career, but I never imagined I'd be celebrating a literary award," Buffon wrote about the prize on his X page.
It's worth noting that the book chronicles the life and career of the legendary goalkeeper. Buffon opens up about his personal struggles, including his battle with depression, and shares his reflections on both triumphs and setbacks.