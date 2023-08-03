Ousmane Dembele to move to PSG, but Barcelona will receive only part of the transfer fee

Forward Ousmane Dembélé from FC Barcelona and the French national team will move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.

As per the source, the clubs have agreed on the final details of the deal. The forward will fly to Paris in the coming days and sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The transfer fee will be 50 million euros. However, Barcelona will receive only 25 million euros, while the other half of the transfer amount will go to Dembélé and his agent.

The 26-year-old Dembélé has been playing for FC Barcelona since the summer of 2017. He transferred to the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 135 million euros. In total, the Frenchman has played 185 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. During his time at the club, he won the La Liga title three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), the Copa del Rey twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and the Spanish Super Cup twice (2018, 2022/23). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. Prior to joining Barcelona, he also played for "Rennes."

Dembélé has been representing the French national team since 2016. In total, he has played 37 matches for the French national team, scoring four goals and providing three assists, while also receiving three yellow cards.