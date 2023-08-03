RU RU
Main News Ousmane Dembele to move to PSG, but Barcelona will receive only part of the transfer fee

Ousmane Dembele to move to PSG, but Barcelona will receive only part of the transfer fee

Football news Today, 13:55
Ousmane Dembele to move to PSG, but Barcelona will receive only part of the transfer fee Photo: Ousmane Dembele's Instagram/Author Unknown

Forward Ousmane Dembélé from FC Barcelona and the French national team will move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.

As per the source, the clubs have agreed on the final details of the deal. The forward will fly to Paris in the coming days and sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The transfer fee will be 50 million euros. However, Barcelona will receive only 25 million euros, while the other half of the transfer amount will go to Dembélé and his agent.

The 26-year-old Dembélé has been playing for FC Barcelona since the summer of 2017. He transferred to the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 135 million euros. In total, the Frenchman has played 185 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. During his time at the club, he won the La Liga title three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), the Copa del Rey twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and the Spanish Super Cup twice (2018, 2022/23). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. Prior to joining Barcelona, he also played for "Rennes."

Dembélé has been representing the French national team since 2016. In total, he has played 37 matches for the French national team, scoring four goals and providing three assists, while also receiving three yellow cards.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news Today, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news Yesterday, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news 01 aug 2023, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news 01 aug 2023, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named
Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news 01 aug 2023, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:34 Barcelona may sign top defender Football news Today, 16:27 AC Milan could buy experienced Barcelona defender Football news Today, 16:20 PSG head coach may leave the club just a month after the appointment Football news Today, 16:15 "Vorskla" in disgrace flew out of the League of Conferences Football news Today, 14:50 Chelsea reach deal for Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:21 Manchester United could intercept Liverpool's transfer target Football news Today, 13:55 Ousmane Dembele to move to PSG, but Barcelona will receive only part of the transfer fee Football news Today, 13:42 Kessier to move from Barcelona to Cristiano Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 13:31 Armenian Pyunik advanced to the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Today, 13:22 PSG want to loan Portugal star
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Sao Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo 3 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Flamengo vs Olimpia 3 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino 3 August 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Feyenoord vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023