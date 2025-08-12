Ouaddou comments on Orlando Pirates’ defeat in the second round of the championship

In the second round of the Betway Championship, Orlando Pirates travelled to face Marumo Gallants and suffered a 1-2 defeat. The Pirates’ head coach shared his thoughts on the loss.

Details: According to Ouaddou, the team’s start to the season has been poor, and it is time to sit down and consider what needs to be done. He also noted that changes were made during the game, but they produced no tangible results.

Quote: “It’s a big disappointment that we’ve started so badly, but we’ll sit down and think it over. We will analyse the match and see what’s going wrong, especially in the second half. We tried to make some changes to inject fresh energy, but unfortunately, those changes didn’t bring us what we had hoped for,” said the Orlando Pirates head coach.

In their next fixture, the Pirates will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final. The match is set for Saturday, August 16.

