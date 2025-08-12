RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Ouaddou comments on Orlando Pirates’ defeat in the second round of the championship

Ouaddou comments on Orlando Pirates’ defeat in the second round of the championship

The coach’s reaction.
Football news Today, 16:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ouaddou comments on Orlando Pirates’ defeat in the second round of the championship Photo: https://x.com/Soccer_Laduma

In the second round of the Betway Championship, Orlando Pirates travelled to face Marumo Gallants and suffered a 1-2 defeat. The Pirates’ head coach shared his thoughts on the loss.

Details: According to Ouaddou, the team’s start to the season has been poor, and it is time to sit down and consider what needs to be done. He also noted that changes were made during the game, but they produced no tangible results.

Quote: “It’s a big disappointment that we’ve started so badly, but we’ll sit down and think it over. We will analyse the match and see what’s going wrong, especially in the second half. We tried to make some changes to inject fresh energy, but unfortunately, those changes didn’t bring us what we had hoped for,” said the Orlando Pirates head coach.

In their next fixture, the Pirates will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final. The match is set for Saturday, August 16.

Reminder: Our team has prepared a complete schedule, results, and standings for the second round of the Betway Championship.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores