Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou shares delight for Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Football news Today, 01:22
Sine Mpisane
Ouaddou comments of Mbokazi's CAF surprise

Orlando Pirates' 20-year-old sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been shortlisted for the CAF Young Player of the Year award.

He was the skipper as South Africa’s U20 side won the COSAFA Championship title, and took charge of the Buccaneers' central defence as they finished second in the Betway Premiership.

Mbokazi was also in Orlando Pirates' heart of defence as they sailed to the CAF Champions League semi-finals, where they fell to Pyramids FC in Cairo.

In June, he made his Bafana Bafana debut and won the Man of the Match award against Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“I think it’s a fantastic gift for him, first of all,” Ouaddou told the media. “It proves that when we are working daily, when we are professional, when we are taking care of our lifestyles, the body, and working hard, it’s a fantastic gift for him.

“It’s a fantastic gift for the club as well – we don’t have to forget. He’s representing Orlando Pirates, and for me as the next central defender, of course, I am proud of him,” he added.

