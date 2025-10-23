ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Former Lupopo coach on what can help Pirates

Former Lupopo coach on what can help Pirates

Orlando Pirates planning to score four goals against Saint-Eloi Lupopo
Football news Today, 16:23
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Former Lupopo coach on what can help Pirates Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are in serious trouble. The Buccaneers were surprised by a 3-0 defeat from Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League second-round preliminary qualifiers.

To stay in the competition, Pirates need no less than a 4-0 win when the two sides meet in the second leg at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 15:00.

“Difficult, difficult! But you know in life, there is hope, you never know,” Eymael said via Kick Off. "Lupopo is used to playing in an artificial pitch, they are not used to playing on the natural grass. That's the advantage for Pirates," the Belgian added.

"I was also surprised (by the result) because Pirates have been doing well in the league, but the league in DRC has not started.

"But it will be difficult for Pirates to score four goals against Lupopo. I cannot say it's impossible, but it will be difficult," Eymael added.

