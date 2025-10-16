Otto Addo Hails Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare: “He’s Really Good and Growing From Game to Game”

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed high admiration for Benjamin Asare, commending the goalkeeper as a remarkable talent whose swift progression has solidified his position as Ghana's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

Asare has delivered outstanding performances since his debut for Ghana in March during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad, solidifying his position as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

During an exclusive interview with 3Sports, coach Otto Addo expressed great admiration for Asare’s exceptional skills and strong mentality.

Addo said.

“He’s really good. I think his strength is definitely on the line — short blocking and reaction saves. There’s still room to improve, but I think he’s growing from game to game.”

Addo further conveyed his satisfaction with his decision, stating that Asare's consistent performances have validated the trust placed in him over the team's other goalkeepers.

He continued.

"He trained well. He had an extremely good week when he came in, and I said it was enough to give him a chance. When we gave him a chance, he proved it.

Asare played a pivotal role in Ghana's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing five clean sheets across six qualifying matches.