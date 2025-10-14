2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Osimhen's Hat-Trick Rescues Nigeria's World Cup Dream

Super Eagles secure vital 4-0 win against Benin to keep playoff hopes alive

Victor Osimhen silenced critics with an "emphatic hat-trick" to hand Nigeria a crucial 4-0 victory over Benin, rekindling their 2026 World Cup qualifying hopes. With South Africa's earlier win putting pressure on the Super Eagles, Osimhen's spectacular performance, coupled with a late goal from Frank Onyeka, secured the much-needed points. The win means Nigeria might now be among the best second-placed CAF teams – and this would put them in the playoffs for the World Cup finals. The star striker "scored a spectacular hat-trick to shut his critics up..." and save the campaign.