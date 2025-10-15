ES ES FR FR
Nigerian President Tinubu Commends Super Eagles' Victory Over Benin, Promises Full Support for World Cup Playoff Campaign

Football news Today, 04:52
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
President Bola Tinubu has expressed his congratulations to the Super Eagles after their impressive 4–0 victory against the Cheetahs of the Republic of Benin, remarking that the outcome is a crucial enhancement to Nigeria's qualification efforts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement released late on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the team for maintaining the nation's hopes as they aim for qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

”While the job is not yet complete, I join millions of Nigerian football fans in wishing our team every success in the playoffs.

“The mood across the country reflects a shared belief that Nigeria deserves a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada, Mexico, and the United States will host.

The President further expressed the government's complete support for the players and coaching staff as they pursue their qualification path.

“As your president, I assure you and the coaching crew of the Federal Government’s support as you strive to secure your place at the tournament. Nigerians everywhere believe in you, and I do too. We look forward to seeing you fly our flag proudly on the world stage.”

