ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Benin Skipper Taunts Super Eagles Ahead of Decisive World Cup Qualifier

Benin Skipper Taunts Super Eagles Ahead of Decisive World Cup Qualifier

Mounie claims 'Cheetahs' are the 'only team that can beat Nigeria' as both sides fight for Group C survival.
Football news Today, 04:56
Enobong Ernest Enobong Ernest Dailysports's expert
Benin Skipper Taunts Super Eagles Ahead of Decisive World Cup Qualifier Facebook

A crucial battle is brewing in Uyo as the Super Eagles of Nigeria face off against the Cheetahs of Benin on Tuesday in a match that could seal the fate of both teams in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers.

This Group C encounter carries immense weight. Benin needs a victory to qualify, though a draw might suffice. Nigeria, conversely, is in a must-win situation simply to stay in contention for a spot as one of the best second-placed teams.

Despite Nigeria's apparent advantage in player quality and historical success, Benin enters the tie with a psychological edge. They are the only team in the qualifiers to have defeated the three-time African champions, stunning them 2-1 in the reverse fixture—their first victory over Nigeria in 15 matches.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match, Benin striker and captain Steve Mounie spoke with palpable confidence. He believes that the team's past success against the Super Eagles is a clear indicator they can repeat the feat.

"I didn't even know the statistics," Mounie said, “But it shows that we have a good chance... If we are the only team that has beaten Nigeria, then we are the only team that can beat Nigeria again. Hopefully we'll take our chances tomorrow and get the qualification.”

Since that defeat, the Super Eagles have shown resilience, thrashing Benin 3-0 and drawing 1-1 in subsequent meetings, suggesting they've learned their lesson. However, the pressure is squarely on Nigeria to secure a massive win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Related teams and leagues
Nigeria Nigeria Schedule Nigeria News
Benin Benin Schedule Benin News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
Related Game News
Nigeria vs Benin: Date, Time, and Where to Watch Super Eagles’ Crucial World Cup Qualifier Football news Yesterday, 06:33 Nigeria vs Benin: Date, Time, and Where to Watch Super Eagles’ Crucial World Cup Qualifier
Eagles' World Cup Dream 'Fairly Clear,' But Tough Test Looms Football news 12 oct 2025, 07:31 Eagles' World Cup Dream 'Fairly Clear,' But Tough Test Looms
Related Team News
Eagles Edge Lesotho in Gritty World Cup Qualifier Football news 10 oct 2025, 15:25 Eagles Edge Lesotho in Gritty World Cup Qualifier
Arokodare Earns Full Debut as Super Eagles Face Lesotho Football news 10 oct 2025, 11:40 Arokodare Earns Full Debut as Super Eagles Face Lesotho
Lesotho Coach Unfazed Ahead of Super Eagles Showdown Football news 10 oct 2025, 11:09 Lesotho Coach Unfazed Ahead of Super Eagles Showdown
Related Tournament News
Cape Verde rewrite history! The smallest country ever to participate in the World Cup Football news Today, 04:58 Cape Verde rewrite history! The smallest country ever to participate in the World Cup
Chiefs goalkeeper to face Bafana Football news Today, 04:10 Chiefs goalkeeper to face Bafana
2026 World Cup Qualifier: Rwanda's Coach Amrouche Confident Ahead of South Africa Match Football news Yesterday, 17:56 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Rwanda's Coach Amrouche Confident Ahead of South Africa Match
Madness! History! Bravo! Cape Verde qualify for World Cup for the first time ever Football news Yesterday, 14:07 Madness! History! Bravo! Cape Verde qualify for World Cup for the first time ever
CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings Football news Yesterday, 07:50 CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings
South Africa vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 14, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 07:29 South Africa vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 14, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores