Benin Skipper Taunts Super Eagles Ahead of Decisive World Cup Qualifier

Mounie claims 'Cheetahs' are the 'only team that can beat Nigeria' as both sides fight for Group C survival.

A crucial battle is brewing in Uyo as the Super Eagles of Nigeria face off against the Cheetahs of Benin on Tuesday in a match that could seal the fate of both teams in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers.

This Group C encounter carries immense weight. Benin needs a victory to qualify, though a draw might suffice. Nigeria, conversely, is in a must-win situation simply to stay in contention for a spot as one of the best second-placed teams.

Despite Nigeria's apparent advantage in player quality and historical success, Benin enters the tie with a psychological edge. They are the only team in the qualifiers to have defeated the three-time African champions, stunning them 2-1 in the reverse fixture—their first victory over Nigeria in 15 matches.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match, Benin striker and captain Steve Mounie spoke with palpable confidence. He believes that the team's past success against the Super Eagles is a clear indicator they can repeat the feat.

"I didn't even know the statistics," Mounie said, “But it shows that we have a good chance... If we are the only team that has beaten Nigeria, then we are the only team that can beat Nigeria again. Hopefully we'll take our chances tomorrow and get the qualification.”

Since that defeat, the Super Eagles have shown resilience, thrashing Benin 3-0 and drawing 1-1 in subsequent meetings, suggesting they've learned their lesson. However, the pressure is squarely on Nigeria to secure a massive win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.