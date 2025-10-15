Chukwueze an Unsung Hero for Super Eagles, Says Ikpeba

ES ES FR FR
Ex-Star Praises Winger's 'Fantastic Combination' with Osimhen After Four WCQ Assists
Football news Today, 08:57
Enobong Ernest Enobong Ernest Dailysports's expert
Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Ikpeba has praised Samuel Chukwueze for his stellar, yet often overlooked, role in the Super Eagles' 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria secured a playoff spot by finishing as one of the top four second-placed teams, culminating in a decisive 4-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday. While Victor Osimhen grabbed headlines with six qualifying goals, including a hat-trick against Benin, Chukwueze quietly became one of the team's unsung heroes.

The Fulham winger provided four assists in seven matches. His combination play with his former Golden Eaglets teammate, Osimhen, was particularly effective, setting him up three times. Chukwueze also registered an assist in the 2-1 defeat to Benin last June.

His consistent, creative displays earned high praise from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medalist. Speaking on SuperSport, Ikpeba highlighted the pair's long-standing connection.

"There is competition for positions in the national team," Ikpeba said. “He plays for AC Milan, now on loan to Fulham. And these goals coming from one player, we should not forget both players played for the U17s many years ago, so they know themselves very well. That's what we want to see, this combination has been fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Fulham manager Marco Silva is now sweating over the fitness of his deadline-day signing. Chukwueze was substituted at half-time in the win over Benin due to a knock, raising concerns ahead of this weekend's London derby against Arsenal.

