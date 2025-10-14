ES ES FR FR
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Under Pressure After South Africa Surge

Osimhen’s Brace Not Enough to Keep Pace
Football news Today, 13:06
Nigeria’s Super Eagles face mounting 2026 World Cup qualifying pressure despite Victor Osimhen’s early brace in Uyo. Rivals South Africa surged ahead in the group standings after securing a win against Rwanda with goals from Mbatha (fifth minute) and Appollis (26th minute) at Mbombela Stadium. Osimhen’s goals in the third and 37th minutes put Nigeria on 17 points, now a point behind the new group leaders, South Africa. The simultaneous matches intensified the race for the top spot.

More to follow…

