2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Under Pressure After South Africa Surge

Osimhen’s Brace Not Enough to Keep Pace

Nigeria’s Super Eagles face mounting 2026 World Cup qualifying pressure despite Victor Osimhen’s early brace in Uyo. Rivals South Africa surged ahead in the group standings after securing a win against Rwanda with goals from Mbatha (fifth minute) and Appollis (26th minute) at Mbombela Stadium. Osimhen’s goals in the third and 37th minutes put Nigeria on 17 points, now a point behind the new group leaders, South Africa. The simultaneous matches intensified the race for the top spot.

More to follow…