Chelle Hails Osimhen as ‘Best Striker in the World’ After Hat-Trick Sinks Benin

Super Eagles coach praises team spirit and leadership as Nigeria secure World Cup playoff spot
Football news Today, 03:48
Enobong Ernest Enobong Ernest Dailysports's expert
Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle showered praise on Victor Osimhen after the forward's sensational hat-trick inspired Nigeria to a commanding 4–0 victory over Benin in Uyo on Tuesday evening. Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray this summer, netted twice in the first half before completing his treble early in the second – sealing a memorable performance for the home fans.

The win ensured Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoffs as one of the best second-placed teams in the African zone.

Speaking after the match, Chelle expressed his delight and described Osimhen as “the best striker in the world.”

"I am so proud of my players, they deserve this game because It was not easy with a new coach and a new philosophy," Chelle said. “So now, we go to Morocco. This is not finished it is the beginning... So tonight I am just happy for my players, they played a great game, especially the best striker in the world.”

The Malian tactician defended the team's earlier inconsistent performances, stressing their commitment. "To me for sure they are my champions and I am very happy for the players. The football is like that sometimes you make mistakes but they like the country Nigeria and they give everything," he added.

Chelle also commended captain William Troost-Ekong for his leadership. “I am so proud of my players. I am so proud of my captain because he scored a great penalty in Lesotho. Everybody bring something in this team, like I said, it is not finished.”

Nigeria finished their qualifying campaign in second place with 17 points and will now continue their push toward the 2026 World Cup in the playoff round.

