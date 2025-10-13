Nigeria vs Benin: Date, Time, and Where to Watch Super Eagles’ Crucial World Cup Qualifier

All the details as Nigeria host Benin in 'Do-or-Die' World Cup Qualifier Against Benin

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing for a massive clash against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a match day 10 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification fixture. This pivotal match, set to take place in Nigeria, has massive implications for both teams’ World Cup dreams in CAF Group C.

The stakes are incredibly high as Benin Republic currently leads Group C with 17 points after nine matches, putting them on the brink of qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup. Benin could qualify with a draw, thanks to their superior points total and potential tiebreaker advantages. Their team is led by coach Gernot Rohr, formerly in charge of Nigeria.

Nigeria, sitting in a precarious third place with 14 points, faces a serious challenge, especially with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa (15 points) also in contention. For Nigeria to qualify, they must win and hope South Africa loses their final game to Rwanda. The group winner qualifies directly, making this match a "do-or-die scenario" for the Super Eagles.

Historically, Nigeria has dominated the rivalry, winning 14 of 19 meetings, losing 2, and drawing 3. However, Benin claimed a crucial 2-1 victory in the first leg of the qualifier last year.

The game will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, on Tuesday, October 10, 2025, with kick off at 5 PM Nigerian time. The match will be available to watch on DSTV (Supersport), StarTimes, Sporty TV, FIFA PLUS and beIN SPORTS.