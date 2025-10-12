Eagles' World Cup Dream 'Fairly Clear,' But Tough Test Looms

Former Goalkeeper Chigozie Agbim Urges Super Eagles to 'Push Hard' Against Benin Republic

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Chigozie Agbim believes the path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is now "fairly clear" for Nigeria, following a crucial set of results in the qualifiers. The Super Eagles recently secured a 2-1 victory over Lesotho, while South Africa surprisingly drew 0-0 with Zimbabwe on the same day.

Agbim, a member of the 2014 World Cup squad, told Completesports.com that these results have lent the team a big boost. “For now, yes, it looks like the coast is fairly clearer for the Super Eagles,” he began. “The win against Lesotho in Polokwane and South Africa’s draw against Zimbabwe have somehow thrown the group race open. It looks like the Super Eagles now have their destiny in their own hands, so they must give it one final push on Tuesday in Uyo when they face Benin Republic.”

A Tussle for the Top Spot

Despite the renewed optimism, Agbim issued a stern warning, cautioning that the final group match against the Benin Republic's 'Squirrels' will be “extremely tough.”

"Who would have believed that South Africa would struggle to get a draw against Zimbabwe, even at home? That’s a clear pointer that this last game of the qualifiers will be tough...," Agbim stated. He stressed that the Super Eagles must be prepared for the "game of their lives" as both nations are still fighting for the sole qualification ticket.

Benin's advantage? They are managed by former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, “someone who knows the Super Eagles players inside out.” Agbim concluded, "I’m optimistic Nigeria have what it takes to win and make their seventh World Cup appearance a reality.”

The Qualification Math

For direct qualification, Nigeria must defeat Benin in Uyo. A win would tie them with Benin on 17 points, making goal difference and head-to-head records the deciding factors. Benin currently holds a better goal difference (+5 vs. Nigeria's +3), and they won the previous encounter 2-1. Therefore, Nigeria needs to win by at least two clear goals (e.g., 2–0 or 3–1) to secure a superior head-to-head advantage.

However, even a big win might not be enough if South Africa defeats Rwanda. The safest path for Nigeria is a two-goal or better win over Benin, combined with South Africa either drawing or losing to Rwanda.