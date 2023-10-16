RU RU NG NG
Osimhen has sustained an injury. The Nigerian's recovery will not be quick

Napoli received disheartening news after Victor Osimhen's medical examination. The Nigerian forward will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks, as reported by Sky Sport Italia. Osimhen has sustained an injury to the posterior aspect of his right thigh, which he incurred while on international duty with Nigeria.

In the current season, Victor Osimhen has witnessed a decline in his goal-scoring prowess, netting six times in ten matches across all competitions. In the preceding season, Osimhen found the back of the net 31 times in 39 matches, playing a pivotal role in Napoli's first Serie A title since 1990. It is worth noting that the Nigerian forward has displayed evident dissatisfaction with Napoli's new manager, Rudy Garcia. Osimhen even openly expressed his discontent to the Frenchman when he was substituted during a match against Bologna.

Earlier, it was revealed that Napoli is contemplating the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their head coach.

