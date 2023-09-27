RU RU NG NG
Osimhen had a row with Napoli management

Napoli's top scorer Victor Osimhen has problems with the management of the Naples club.

The Italian media drew attention to the situation. In particular, the African footballer removed most of the photos related to his Napoli career from his social media page.

At the same time, the star player left images associated with the national team and his previous clubs.

Previously, it was reported about a possible conflict between Osimhen and the management of Napoli. In particular, the player did not like that a humorous video about him appeared online.

At the same time, the source does not undertake to say whether the current conflict will be the reason for the forward to leave the team.

Last season, Osimhen made 39 appearances for Napoli across all competitions and scored 31 goals and also provided four assists. He became the top scorer in Serie A and helped his team become national champions. The agreement between the player and the club expires in the summer of 2025, and Osimhen's market value is estimated at 120 million euros.

