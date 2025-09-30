RU RU ES ES FR FR
Orlando Pirates give update on Mofokeng

Football news Today, 04:26
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates give update on Mofokeng Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix

Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates beat Lioli FC 4-0 in the CAF Champions League without Relebohile Mofokeng after he had missed training on Friday.

The 20-year-old winger has been the subject of interest from abroad after scoring 12 goals and laying 15 assists last season.

Looking ahead to this evening's Betway Premiership match with TS Galaxy in Soweto, the club revealed that Mofokeng might miss a second consecutive match due to injury.

Also read: Coach rates Sipho Mbule as one of the best in SA

They have some injury concerns heading into the fixture, with Relebohile Mofokeng among the doubtful starters for Tuesday’s match after sitting out the clash against Lioli,” Orlando Pirates stated.

Nevertheless, the Buccaneers' options on the wings have shown they can continue with business without Mofokeng. Tshapeng Moremi has scored five goals in 10 games, while Oswin Appollis has scored three times and delivered four assists in 10 appearances.

