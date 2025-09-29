RU RU ES ES FR FR
Orlando Pirates coach says midfielder is one of the best in SA

Orlando Pirates coach says midfielder is one of the best in SA

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou rates Sipho Mbule
Football news Today, 15:02
Sine Mpisane
Orlando Pirates coach says midfielder is one of the best in SA @orlandopirates/X

Another day, another huge compliment towards Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule.

Following his high-profile move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Orlando Pirates in early July, the 27-year-old Mbule has played eight times for the Sea Robbers.

Although the attacking midfielder has yet to score, his vision and technical quality have delighted a widespread audience.

"What I like is that I see a boy smiling and enjoying his game and it’s what we want, he’s a fantastic player, he’s one of the best players in South African football,” Ouaddou told the media.

Also read: New Orlando Pirates player expresses big happiness

In the meantime, Mbule is set to be back on the pitch on Tuesday. Pirates will host TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership at the Orlando Stadium at 19:30.

