Very happy new player at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma beaming with happiness

Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma has started to make his name at the Soweto giants.

The 23-year-old striker, who signed from Richards Bay FC in July, finally scored his first goal for the Buccaneers: a brace in the CAF Champions League against Lioli FC.

Fellow new signing Tshephang Moremi scored twice before Mbuthuma came from the bench to seal a 4-0 win that takes Orlando Pirates into the last 32.

“I’m really happy with the two goals I scored,” Mbuthuma said to OP TV. “I had to push at training and really hard too and I told myself that if I play I’ll get a chance [to score]. All I had to do is keep pushing.

Also read: Monnapule Saleng's agent breaks the silence on the player's troubles at the club

“So, today I’m just happy and I can’t believe it. I’m very happy," he added.

In the meantime, Mbuthuma is likely to be included in the squad to face TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday at 19:30 at the Orlando Stadium.