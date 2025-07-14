Orlando Pirates Complete Another Signing
Orlando Pirates are gearing up for the new season, and the club has just secured another player expected to bolster the squad.
Details: The club officially announced the signing of Kamogelo Sebelebele. The 22-year-old joins from TS Galaxy. Last season, he featured in 29 matches and scored five goals.
Quote: "Although he typically plays as a winger, the Limpopo native showcased his tactical adaptability last season, also excelling in both right-back and left-back roles — underlining the versatility and dynamism he brings to Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side," the transfer statement read.
Orlando Pirates are currently in Spain for their preseason training camp. They have two matches left to play before returning home on July 20.
Reminder: Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached for the permanent transfer of Mohau Nkota to Ettifaq Club in the Saudi Pro League.