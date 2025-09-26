RU RU ES ES FR FR
Orlando Pirates coach Ouaddou sends a message to his players

Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates face Lesotho Premier League champions Lioli FC in the CAF Champions League's first preliminary round qualifiers. The event will be at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 15:00.

The Buccaneers carry a 3-0 lead from the first away leg at the Toyota Stadium last Saturday, tempting a complacent attitude.

“Tomorrow, I really want my players to show their superiority. [I want them] to show the level of Orlando Pirates because I cannot accept as a coach that we are insulting my players to say that we are overrated. My players are not overrated,” Ouaddou told journalists.

“We are Orlando Pirates; one of the best clubs in Africa, one of the best clubs on the continent and tomorrow I’m expecting a lot of motivation from my players just to show really the level of Orlando Pirates," the French-Moroccan coach added.

Last season, the Sea Robbers lost in the final against eventual champions Pyramids FC of Egypt.

