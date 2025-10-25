Orlando Pirates achieve the impossible, unthinkable but fail on penalties against ST Eloi Lupopo

The Sea Robbers win 3-0 in regulation time but lose on penalties

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine could not save even a single penalty against ST Eloi Lupopo.le, unthinkable but fail on penalties against ST Eloi Lupopo

Orlando Pirates let themselves down after doing the unthinkable in the Caf Champions League second leg match when they lost 5-4 on penalties.

Pirates won the tie 3-0 in regulation time but failure to win on penalties saw them bow out of the Caf second leg match at a packed Orlando Stadium.

Masindi Nemtajela, Yanela Mbuthuma and Aswin Appollis scored for Pirates without a response from Lupopo.

Lupopo had won 3-0 last Sunday and thsi meant the match is going to penalties.

Deon Hotto and Yanela Mbuthuma missed from the spot for Pirates which saw the Sea Robbers get knocked out of the competition.

Hotto, a livewire a Pirates shirt, did not have a good game by his standards and him being tasked with taking the first spot kick was a risky move.

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, a penalty shot-stopper on his day, was not able to save any of Lupopo’s spot kicks.

The packed to the rafters Orlando Stadium turned sombre at final whistle as the DRC side ran to the field in celebration.

This means Pirates miss out on a place in the Caf Champions League group stage spot.