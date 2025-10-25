Onuachu Earns Spot in Turkey’s Super League Team of the Week

Paul Onuachu, the Nigerian striker for Trabzonspor, has been recognized in the Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week. This follows his strong performance in the club's recent 2-1 away victory against İstanbul Başakşehir.

Onuachu scored Trabzonspor’s second goal in the 56th minute. He's had a prolific season, netting seven goals in nine league games for the Black Sea Storm.

He joins teammate, goalkeeper Erhan Erentürk, on the list. The midfield includes İlkay Gündoğan, Orkun Kökçü, and Marco Asensio, while Onuachu's attack partners are Leroy Sané and Rafa Silva.