RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Only Juventus. Randal Kolo Muani agrees contract with the club. Now it's PSG's turn

Only Juventus. Randal Kolo Muani agrees contract with the club. Now it's PSG's turn

The French striker is set to return to Juventus soon
Transfer news Today, 02:02
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Randal Kolo Muani celebrates goal in an original way Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

26-year-old PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani is on the verge of returning to Juventus. The player has agreed personal terms with the Turin side and is now awaiting an agreement between the clubs.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, Juventus have reached an agreement with the French striker. He will sign a five-year contract with the club, earning €7 million per year.

Last week, the "Old Lady" accepted PSG's proposal for a paid loan with an obligation to buy. Paris are looking to get €55 million for the player, while Juventus have offered €45 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Worth noting: Tottenham vs Burnley prediction and betting tips 16 Аugust 2025

Journalists believe the deal will be finalized soon: Juventus president John Elkann has given the green light to sporting director Comolli to accelerate the transfer of the French striker.

Last season, Kolo Muani played 36 matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 4 assists. Despite being under contract with PSG until 2028, the Frenchman is eager to make a move this transfer window.

See also: Interesting swap! Juventus want to trade Vlahović for Tonali

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Related Team News
Nordy Mukiele in the PSG squad against Monaco Football news Yesterday, 08:32 Sunderland closing in on Nordi Mukiele transfer from PSG
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Enzo Maresca Football news 14 aug 2025, 11:32 Transfer bombshell is almost here! Manchester City have agreed terms with Donnarumma
Illia Zabarnyi in PSG Football news 14 aug 2025, 03:27 A classy gesture. Marquinhos gives his UEFA Super Cup winner's medal to PSG newcomer Zabarnyi
Incredible comeback! PSG defeat Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup thriller Football news 13 aug 2025, 17:10 Incredible comeback! PSG defeat Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup thriller
Would Donnarumma have saved it? PSG's new goalkeeper makes a costly mistake and concedes Football news 13 aug 2025, 16:20 Would Donnarumma have saved it? PSG's new goalkeeper makes a costly mistake and concedes
"This is the right move." Donnarumma's agent on the goalkeeper's next step Football news 13 aug 2025, 13:07 "This is the right move." Donnarumma's agent on the goalkeeper's next step
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores