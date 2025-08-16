Only Juventus. Randal Kolo Muani agrees contract with the club. Now it's PSG's turn

26-year-old PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani is on the verge of returning to Juventus. The player has agreed personal terms with the Turin side and is now awaiting an agreement between the clubs.





Details: According to Nicolo Schira, Juventus have reached an agreement with the French striker. He will sign a five-year contract with the club, earning €7 million per year.

Last week, the "Old Lady" accepted PSG's proposal for a paid loan with an obligation to buy. Paris are looking to get €55 million for the player, while Juventus have offered €45 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Journalists believe the deal will be finalized soon: Juventus president John Elkann has given the green light to sporting director Comolli to accelerate the transfer of the French striker.

Last season, Kolo Muani played 36 matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 4 assists. Despite being under contract with PSG until 2028, the Frenchman is eager to make a move this transfer window.

