Only Isak and Salah ahead: Bryan Mbeumo racks up 25 goal contributions in the Premier League season

Football news Today, 10:53
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
In Matchweek 36 of the English Premier League, Brentford are on the road facing Ipswich.

The first half ended with a narrow 1-0 lead for the London side. In the 18th minute, Kevin Schade broke the deadlock, heading home after a corner delivery.

Notably, the assist was provided by Bryan Mbeumo. Thanks to this, the 25-year-old Cameroonian became just the third player in the current Premier League campaign to reach the milestone of 25 goal contributions. It's worth noting this is already the best season of the African's career—he has never posted such impressive numbers before.

Mbeumo now boasts 18 goals and 7 assists. Only Salah (46: 28 goals + 18 assists) and Isak (29: 23+6) have more. For the record, Brentford still have an outside shot at seventh place and a ticket to European competition.

