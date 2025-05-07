Brentford captain Nørgaard believes Liverpool target Mbeumo will leave the club

One of Brentford's standout performers this season has been Bryan Mbeumo, whose impressive form has caught the eye of Liverpool. And it seems a move to Anfield could be just around the corner.

Details: Brentford captain Christian Nørgaard has voiced his belief that both Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa are close to leaving the London side. He expressed genuine happiness for the progress his teammates have made.

Quote: “I think Bryan will most likely leave. As for Wissa, I don't know yet. Everyone hopes he stays. Regardless, I’m pleased with the season and happy for both of them. They absolutely deserve it. I’m completely at ease with whatever happens with Bryan and Wissa. There are a lot of questions about them, and you can sense the anxiety around the players when you talk about the possibility of them leaving us. When it will happen, I don’t know, but I’m sure they’ll be ready—whether Wissa gets his dream move or Bryan leaves and there’s a reshuffle in the attacking line. I think the club is extremely talented at scouting players and is always two or three steps ahead,” Nørgaard told Sky Sports in an interview.

Reminder: Earlier reports stated that Liverpool are ready to pay £50 million for Mbeumo, even though the Reds recently extended Mohamed Salah’s contract.