Only Ferrari ahead! McLaren clinch Constructors' Cup for the second year running

Early triumph

The McLaren team sealed an early triumph. After the Singapore Grand Prix, the British squad secured their tenth Formula 1 Constructors' Championship title.

Norris crossed the finish line in third, with Piastri right behind him. The points they scored made McLaren untouchable for their rivals. Interestingly, the battle for the drivers' championship is now between the two teammates, with McLaren poised for their first drivers' crown since 2008.

Notably, McLaren have matched Red Bull's 2023 record for the earliest Constructors' title win—clinching it with six races to go. Last year, Piastri and Norris delivered McLaren's first Constructors' Cup since 1998. Now, the team boasts 10 titles, with only Ferrari ahead on 16 victories.