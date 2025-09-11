RU RU ES ES FR FR
One of the victims forgives Raúl Asensio in explicit video leak case

It seems the player may avoid the worst outcome.
Football news Today, 01:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Raúl Asensio, who emerged as a real revelation and a promising asset for Real Madrid, found himself embroiled in a scandal following the leak of an explicit video. However, it now appears that the situation may turn in his favor.

Details: According to El Partidazo de COPE, one of the victims has decided to forgive the Real Madrid center-back and has withdrawn her accusations.

Quote: “I accept his apology and extend my forgiveness. I do not want him to be punished,” the statement reads.

As previously reported, Asensio had been accused of distributing a video depicting sexual acts involving a 16-year-old girl. The incident allegedly took place back in June 2023.

The Madrid defender was charged with disclosure of secrets and related offenses connected to child pornography.

Reminder: Asensio could face up to four years in prison if found guilty.

