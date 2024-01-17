One of the top strikers in the EPL has hinted at his readiness to change clubs in the near future

Brentford forward Ivan Toney, who completed an eight-month suspension for breaching betting rules on January 17, has commented on his future.

The striker expressed his desire to play for a top club and compete for trophies.

“It's obvious I want to play for a top club and fight for titles, yes. If a club was to pay the right money… then, who knows. January or whenever is right time, I’ll be ready. I want to enjoy and play now”, told Toney for Sky Sports.

Earlier reports indicated serious interest from London's Arsenal in Toney's services, but the striker has decided to remain with Brentford.

In the previous Premier League season, Toney finished third in the goal-scoring race, netting 20 goals in 33 matches.