The press service of "Al-Ittihad" in Saudi Arabia has officially announced the transfer of midfielder Fabio Henrique Tavares, commonly known as Fabinho, from Liverpool and the Brazilian national team.

The Saudi club paid 46 million euros for the footballer. Fabinho signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026. His salary in the new club will be approximately 25 million euros per year.

The 29-year-old Fabinho has been playing for Liverpool since 2018. He joined the English club from AS Monaco for a transfer fee of 45 million euros. In total, he has played 219 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. During his time at Liverpool, Fabinho has won the English Premier League, the FA Cup, the English Football League Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Fabinho has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2015. He has played 29 matches for the Brazilian national team, without scoring any goals but providing one assist. He has also received three yellow cards while playing for the national team.