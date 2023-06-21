One of the best players in African history has ended his career

Ghana's star striker Asamoah Gyan has announced the end of his playing career.

The 37-year-old forward remains the top scorer in the history of his national team. He scored 51 goals in 109 games.

According to the player, such a great experience will help him in coaching, soccer business and scouting.

It should be noted that Gyan managed to play for Udinese, Modena, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Al Ahli, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, North East United, Liberty Professionals and Legon Cities.

He also played in three World Cups with the Ghana national team.