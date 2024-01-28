One cannot refuse such an opportunity. Rafa Marquez on possible appointment as Barca head coach

After yesterday's match against Villarreal (3-5), the coach of Barcelona announced that he would leave his post at the end of the season. Barcelona B coach Rafael Marquez commented on the situation and addressed rumors about his potential appointment as the head coach of the first team.

"It's regrettable that the first team suffered such a defeat. The club's board will have time to consider everything. From now until the end of the season, they will handle the coach selection themselves. It's in their hands.

I will continue preparing the team. I am satisfied with the work I am doing with the youth, it's part of the process. If this happens to me, then in due course. The most important thing is to focus and continue preparations because this is my second season as a coach.

I will try to continue preparing so that when the time comes, I am ready as best as possible. You cannot turn down such an opportunity. If it arises, I will try to be available and make every effort," - said Marquez.