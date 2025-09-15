A very unclear situation is unfolding.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

Details: According to The Athletic, well-known football commentator Nick Gardner recently received a letter offering him "confidential cooperation."

Gardner himself claims that the letter came from an advertising agency, and the proposal was for a "potential collaboration" in which he would be paid if he agreed to secretly act as a PR manager on social media for one of the main contenders for the Ballon d'Or—Ousmane Dembélé.

After the situation became public, The Athletic launched its own investigation to get to the bottom of the story.

It was later revealed that the letter was sent on behalf of the Indian company Bangrr International, which specializes in advertising and content that redefines luxury brands.

See also: PSV - Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 16, 2025

After representatives from The Athletic managed to contact the agency's management, they were told that the message had been sent by an 18-year-old intern without any authorization from the leadership.

Reminder: Rodri names his possible successor for the Ballon d'Or: Yamal or Dembélé?