Rodri names his possible successor for the Ballon d'Or: Yamal or Dembélé?

Rodri names his possible successor for the Ballon d'Or: Yamal or Dembélé?

The midfielder shares his thoughts on Ballon d'Or contenders.
Today, 12:27
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Родри https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1964358579827191984

Spanish midfielder Rodri believes that the Ballon d'Or should go either to Dembélé or Vitinha.

Details: Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has shared his opinion on the potential candidates for the prestigious award. The Manchester City midfielder noted that he would like to see his compatriots Lamine Yamal or Pedri take home the trophy, but admitted that the PSG players have had an outstanding season.

Croatia vs Montenegro prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 8, 2025

Rodri named Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha as the main favorites, emphasizing that they deserve to compete for the trophy based on their sporting achievements.

“Out of sympathy I support Yamal and Pedri, but if we look at results, the choice is between Dembélé and Vitinha,” the Spaniard said.

The footballer also recalled his own triumph in the race for the Ballon d'Or. According to him, the award was a crucial boost during his recovery from a serious injury. Now, Rodri is focused on regaining peak form and continuing to enjoy the game.

Kylian Mbappé made his choice in favor of Ousmane Dembélé

