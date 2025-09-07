Rodri names his possible successor for the Ballon d'Or: Yamal or Dembélé?

The midfielder shares his thoughts on Ballon d'Or contenders.

Spanish midfielder Rodri believes that the Ballon d'Or should go either to Dembélé or Vitinha.

Details: Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has shared his opinion on the potential candidates for the prestigious award. The Manchester City midfielder noted that he would like to see his compatriots Lamine Yamal or Pedri take home the trophy, but admitted that the PSG players have had an outstanding season.

Rodri named Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha as the main favorites, emphasizing that they deserve to compete for the trophy based on their sporting achievements.

“Out of sympathy I support Yamal and Pedri, but if we look at results, the choice is between Dembélé and Vitinha,” the Spaniard said.

The footballer also recalled his own triumph in the race for the Ballon d'Or. According to him, the award was a crucial boost during his recovery from a serious injury. Now, Rodri is focused on regaining peak form and continuing to enjoy the game.

