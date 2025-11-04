ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news On fire! Van de Ven is the top-scoring centre-back in Europe’s top five leagues

On fire! Van de Ven is the top-scoring centre-back in Europe’s top five leagues

Outstanding numbers.
Football news Today, 17:37
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On fire! Van de Ven is the top-scoring centre-back in Europe’s top five leagues Getty

Tottenham cruised past Copenhagen 4–0 in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, with one of the goals coming from their centre-back, who now leads all defenders in scoring.

Details: Micky van de Ven has now netted his sixth goal of the season across all competitions — the highest tally among central defenders in Europe’s top five leagues.

By the way, no club in the history of the Champions League or the European Cup has beaten Real Madrid more often than Liverpool. They’ve done it five times — and impressively, all those wins came without conceding a single goal.

Reminder: The first half of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marred by a controversial incident.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Related Team News
Terrifying incident involving Tottenham player: Destiny Udogie threatened with a firearm in London Football news Today, 13:09 Terrifying incident involving Tottenham player: Destiny Udogie threatened with a firearm in London
Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Football news Yesterday, 12:17 "They came and said they wanted to apologize" - Thomas Frank reveals details of the scandal with players after the match against Chelsea
Scandal inside Tottenham. After the defeat to Chelsea, players ignored the coach Football news 02 nov 2025, 03:38 Scandal inside Tottenham. After the defeat to Chelsea, players ignored the coach
Problem solved? Frank and Toney could reunite at Tottenham as early as winter Football news 01 nov 2025, 16:29 Problem solved? Frank and Toney could reunite at Tottenham as early as winter
Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after rough foul Football news 01 nov 2025, 14:42 Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after reckless foul
“They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash Football news 01 nov 2025, 11:33 “They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores