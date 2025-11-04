On fire! Van de Ven is the top-scoring centre-back in Europe’s top five leagues
Outstanding numbers.
Football news Today, 17:37Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty
Tottenham cruised past Copenhagen 4–0 in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, with one of the goals coming from their centre-back, who now leads all defenders in scoring.
Details: Micky van de Ven has now netted his sixth goal of the season across all competitions — the highest tally among central defenders in Europe’s top five leagues.
By the way, no club in the history of the Champions League or the European Cup has beaten Real Madrid more often than Liverpool. They’ve done it five times — and impressively, all those wins came without conceding a single goal.
Reminder: The first half of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marred by a controversial incident.