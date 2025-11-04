On fire! Van de Ven is the top-scoring centre-back in Europe’s top five leagues

Outstanding numbers.

Tottenham cruised past Copenhagen 4–0 in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, with one of the goals coming from their centre-back, who now leads all defenders in scoring.

Details: Micky van de Ven has now netted his sixth goal of the season across all competitions — the highest tally among central defenders in Europe’s top five leagues.

Micky van de Ven has now scored six goals across all competitions this season, more than any other centre-back across Europe's top five leagues.



One of the goals of the season. 😍 pic.twitter.com/aentFMPHmq — Squawka (@Squawka) November 4, 2025

By the way, no club in the history of the Champions League or the European Cup has beaten Real Madrid more often than Liverpool. They’ve done it five times — and impressively, all those wins came without conceding a single goal.

Reminder: The first half of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marred by a controversial incident.