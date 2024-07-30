Olympics 2024. Basketball. Schedule and results

Today, July 30, the second round of group stage matches in the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics will take place. Additionally, the men's and women's 3x3 basketball competitions will begin. The Dailysports team has prepared a complete schedule and results of all today's matches. The start is in accordance with Central European Time.

Basketball. Men's

Group A

11:00 Spain vs. Greece 84-77

13:30 Canada vs. Australia 93-83

Standings provided by Sofascore

Group B

17:15 Japan vs. France 90-94 ОТ

21:00 Brazil vs. Germany 73-86

Standings provided by Sofascore

3x3 Basketball. Men

18:35 Latvia vs. Lithuania

19:05 China vs. Netherlands

22:05 Poland vs. France

22:35 Serbia vs. USA

Standings provided by Sofascore

3x3 Basketball. Women

17:30 Germany vs. USA

18:00 Australia vs. Canada

21:00 Spain vs. Azerbaijan

21:30 France vs. China

Standings provided by Sofascore

For a full schedule of all medal events at the 2024 Olympics for today, you can refer to Dailysports.