Olympic Games 2024 in Paris: in which disciplines will medals be awarded on July 30?

On Tuesday, July 30, the competitions at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will continue. Athletes from around the world will compete for medals in 11 events. The Dailysports team has prepared a schedule of events where medals will be awarded on this day. Please note that the start times are indicated in Central European Time (CET).

Shooting

10:30 10m Air Pistol (Mixed)

16:30 Trap, Final (Men)

Rugby-7

20:45 New Zealand/USA vs. Canada/Australia (Women)

Table Tennis

14:30 Bronze Medal Match (Mixed)

15:30 Final (Mixed)

Judo

17:00 Up to 81 kg (Men)

17:00 Up to 63 kg (Women)

Artistic Gymnastics

19:15 Team Final (Women)

Fencing

20:30 Team Épée, Bronze Medal Match (Women)

21:30 Team Épée, Final (Women)

Swimming

21:56 100m Backstroke, Final (Women)

22:02 800m Freestyle, Final (Men)

23:01 4x200m Freestyle Relay, Final (Men)

