Olympic silver medalist aims to break Bolt's 100m record—but there's a catch

Not exactly fair play.

Usain Bolt's 100-meter world record has stood strong for over 15 years. No one has truly come close to toppling it, yet there are always bold challengers ready to take on the legendary Jamaican sprinter.

Details: Fred Kerley, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and Paris bronze medalist in the 100 meters, has thrown down the gauntlet, declaring his intention to break Bolt's record. However, he'll be attempting this feat at the commercial Enhanced Games—an event where athletes are allowed to use unlimited performance-enhancing drugs.

If Kerley succeeds, the American will pocket a cool million dollars from the event organizers, with the competition slated for May 2026.

Worth noting: 2025 has been a whirlwind year for the 30-year-old sprinter. In January, the American was arrested for assaulting police officers; in May, he was detained again after a brawl; and in August, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced his suspension for whereabouts violations and missing three doping tests.

Meanwhile, the track and field community has rejected the Enhanced Games, saying it undermines the competitive spirit of athletics and poses serious health risks to athletes due to rampant doping.