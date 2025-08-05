Olimpia on Alert After Derby Loss Further Sinks Title Hopes

As reported by D10, Olimpia continues to struggle despite appointing Ramón Díaz as head coach to turn the tide in the Clausura. A 3–2 loss to Cerro Porteño in Ciudad del Este has deepened the crisis, and the club now finds itself in a precarious position across all competitions.

Olimpia sits seventh in the Clausura standings, eight points behind the undefeated leader. More concerning, they are fifth in the annual aggregate table—currently outside the qualification zone for the Copa Libertadores, a major financial blow for a club that spends nearly $1 million monthly.

Despite the poor results, Díaz remains optimistic. “We see the team improving, even with this loss,” said the Argentine manager. His assistant, Emiliano Díaz, added, “We’ll fight to the end. It hurts to be this far behind, but we’re used to adversity. The group will bounce back.”

Next up, Olimpia faces Guaraní in Paraguay’s oldest football rivalry. Guaraní, coached by Víctor Bernay, is second in the standings and close behind the leader.

Meanwhile, forward Derlis González will undergo a two-week mini-preseason to regain peak fitness. He was not included in the squad for the recent derby and is working to return in top form for the remainder of the campaign.