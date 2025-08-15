Official: Zachary Athekame joins Milan
Milan strengthens its defensive lines.
Another new signing for Milan.
Details: Today, on Milan's official X social media page, the club announced the signing of 20-year-old Young Boys right-back Zachary Athekame.
It is reported that the transfer cost Milan €10 million, with an additional clause giving Young Boys 10% of any future resale of the player.
The agreement between Athekame and Milan runs until 2030.
Last season, Athekame played 43 matches for Young Boys, scoring 1 goal and providing 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €5 million.
