Official: Zachary Athekame joins Milan

Another new signing for Milan.

Details: Today, on Milan's official X social media page, the club announced the signing of 20-year-old Young Boys right-back Zachary Athekame.

It is reported that the transfer cost Milan €10 million, with an additional clause giving Young Boys 10% of any future resale of the player.

The agreement between Athekame and Milan runs until 2030.

Last season, Athekame played 43 matches for Young Boys, scoring 1 goal and providing 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €5 million.

From today, Rossonero runs in your veins 🔴⚫

#WelcomeAthekame — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 15, 2025

